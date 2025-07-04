Rox Drop Game Two Against Badlands, 6-3

July 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' JP Robertson on the mound

DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (27-10) dropped game two against the Badlands Big Sticks (22-15) 6-3 on Friday, and will play game three of the four-game series on Saturday.

For the fifth game in a row, St. Cloud would score in the first inning, this time from a sacrifice fly by Tyson LeBlanc (University of Kansas).

In the fourth, Ethan Gibson (Virginia Tech) hit the first home run of the series for the Rox to take the lead back at 3-1.

Starting Pitcher JP Robertson (University of Mississippi) gave the Rox four innings of work, with four strikeouts. McGwire Taylor (Tennessee Wesleyan University) also gave the Rox three solid innings in relief, holding the Big Sticks scoreless in his time on the mound.

The Rox had a runner in scoring position in the ninth, but were unable to bring anyone home and ended the game down 6-3.

The first-half Great Plains West Champion Rox will continue the series for game three of four against the Big Sticks on Saturday.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is McGwire Taylor.

The Rox play game three of the four-game series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Saturday at 7:35 p.m. Central. St. Cloud returns to Joe Faber Field on Monday, July 7th, at 6:35 p.m. to take on the Bismarck Larks. It will be Bark in the Park night, presented by Granite City Pet Hospital, and also Nine Innings of Winning, presented by Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

