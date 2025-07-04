Rockers Display Fireworks at the Plate in Win over Dock Spiders

July 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers celebrate their Independence Day win

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (2-2, 24-13) took a commanding win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (2-2, 19-19) by a score of 10-1 at Capital Credit Union Park.

Green Bay fell behind in the first inning as James Hankerson doubled off Maddox Long and Landon Mensik brought him in on a single. Those would be the only two hits for Fond du Lac for six more innings as Maddox Long went 6.2 innings, allowing just the one run. Long struck out five Dock Spiders in the outing with just three hits allowed.

The Rockers followed up Long's strong start with runs every inning from the second to the seventh. Green Bay took a 2-1 lead in the third and never looked back. Caleb Daniel was 2-4 in the game, with two home runs: an inside-the-parker in the sixth and a solo blast to right in the seventh. Eric Jeon also got in on the fun with a home run in the seventh and his second of the season. By the end of the game, Green Bay flipped the script from yesterday's 10-1 loss to coming away with a 10-1 win.

Green Bay native Ethan Plog closed the door for the Rockers, striking out five of seven batters faced over the last three innings.

The Rockers will begin a new series tomorrow against the Wausau Woodchucks, welcoming their Great Lakes West foes into Ashwaubenon for the first time this season. First pitch for Saturday's contest is set for 3:05pm and gates will open at 2:00pm.

