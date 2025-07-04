New Faces Flash Potential in 8-4 Loss to Rafters

July 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - A set of newcomers showcased what they can bring to the Chinooks on Thursday night, despite Lakeshore losing to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 8-4.

On the mound, a pair of local UW-Milwaukee pitchers got their 'Nooks careers off on the right foot. Tristan Arnold and Tyler Andrews came out of the bullpen on Thursday night, pitching one and two innings respectively.

Both Panthers gave up no hits and no earned runs. Andrews struck out three of the eight batters he faced while Arnold picked up a strikeout as well. Together, they had four of the team's seven punch-outs.

Diego Garcia also pitched his first outing as a Chinook. Outside of a three-run home run and a couple of walks, he was fairly reliable as well. The Pima CC freshman only allowed one other hit outside of the long ball.

Offensively, Lakeshore was uninspiring as a whole. They collectively recorded seven hits, but only plated four runs, two of which were scored on errors. While creating lots of traffic on the bases with 11 walks as a team, they were ineffective, stranding a total of 10 baserunners on the night.

But there were some individuals who had their moments. While it wasn't his Chinooks debut, second half addition Cade Sears set the tone at the top of the lineup. The Iowa Central CC center fielder was one of two Chinooks to have a multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with two singles.

He also flashed the leather defensively, making an impressive diving catch to rob Eric Harper of a base hit in the 7th inning. With Brody Rasmussen, the Chinooks' everyday starter in center in the first half, leaving in the next two weeks, manager Mikel Moreno may have found his replacement.

Danny Inzunza was the other Lakeshore batter to record multiple base knocks, including a towering double off the bottom of the wall in left field. The third baseman finished 2-for-4 in his debut.

A pair of full-timers also had strong showings individually on the road. Bobby Perebzak pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the 8th and Esteban Garcia continued his success at Witter Field this season.

The second baseman is now 5-for-9 with five walks on the road against the Rafters this season, scoring half of the 'Nooks runs on Thursday night.

With the loss, the Chinooks are now 1-2 in the second half. Wisconsin Rapids share the same record after picking up their first win since the reset, but there's a lot of baseball left between these two Great Lakes West foes.

The Chinooks and Rafters face off five more times this season, including tomorrow afternoon when they'll celebrate the 4th of July by playing America's pastime. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT.

Arthur Libeau is projected to start for Lakeshore, coming off an impressive last outing when he held the Growlers scoreless through 6 innings as the Chinooks picked up an 8-7 walk-off win.







