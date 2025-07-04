MAD at WAU: Woodchucks Walk-off Mallards on Fourth of July

WAUSAU, WI- The Woodchucks saved their best fireworks for last in an amazing Fourth of July win over their rivals.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, and the winning run at third base, second-year Woodchuck Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) stepped to the plate. He had the best chance at redemption against the team that ended the Woodchucks' season last summer, and he took it.

Smith-Johnson flared an RBI single into right field that scored Cade Baldridge (Cowley CC/Kansas) and gave the Woodchucks an 8-7 walk-off win over the Madison Mallards- the team's fourth walk-off win of the season, and the second over Madison at Athletic Park. It was the first walk-off hit in Smith-Johnson's Woodchucks career.

The walk-off secured Wausau's third Fourth of July win in the last four years, and Wausau's fourth win over Madison in 2025. The Woodchucks are now 3-0 against their rivals at Athletic Park and have won each of their last five games at home.

Wausau began the game by taking a massive lead in the first. The first seven Wausau hitters reached in the opening frame, with the Woodchucks scoring five runs. The inning was highlighted by an RBI double from Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas), and a three-run home run by Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas). Soliz's home run was his team-leading sixth of the season, and his 14th of his Woodchucks career.

However, Madison answered promptly by scoring four runs of their own in the top of the second to make it a one-run game, 5-4. The Mallards would then get out of multiple jams on defense in the next innings and tie the game in the top of the fifth. Wausau took the lead straight back in the bottom half when Smith-Johnson recorded his first of two RBIs in the game to make it 6-5.

However, the Mallards would not go away. Madison tied the game at six in the top of the sixth, and the game would remain deadlocked until the eighth. Wausau designated hitter Max Soliz smashed an RBI double into right center field with two outs to score Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount). Soliz finished the night 4-5, registering his first four-hit game of the season, and his third in his Woodchucks career. He was a triple away from hitting for the cycle.

Wausau thought they had the win wrapped up, until a Madison solo home run tied the game at 7-7 in the ninth. In the bottom half, all four Woodchucks reached to help set up Smith-Johnson's winning hit.

The Woodchucks continue to play close games and win them. The Woodchucks have improved to 8-5 in one-run contests, winning each of their last three. Three of Wausau's last five wins have come in walk-off fashion. Tonight was the second straight year where Wausau won their Fourth of July game by just one run.

With the final run of tonight's game crossing the plate, Wausau became the first team in the Northwoods League to score 300 total runs this season. The Woodchucks are on pace to eclipse last season's offensive output when they scored 505 runs. The Woodchucks also had 17 total hits on the night, the third-most hits in a home game in the 2025 season.

Wausau now holds sole possession of first place in the second half Great Lakes West standings with a 3-1 record. Madison drops to 2-2. The Woodchucks and Mallards will begin a four-game set this coming Wednesday, July 9, which will be their final series of the regular season.

But first, Wausau will head on the road for three straight games following their thrilling win. The first of those games will be tomorrow afternoon at Green Bay, when the Woodchucks match up against the Rockers at 3:05 p.m. Wausau is 1-3 against Green Bay this season, with the Woodchucks losing two one-run contests to the Rockers at the end of June, a pivotal turning point in the first half race. Tomorrow will be their first road game against Green Bay in the 2025 season.

The Woodchucks will return home Tuesday night, July 8, to host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at 6:35 p.m. That game will begin a brief three-day homestand for the Woodchucks, before three more games on the road next weekend.

A crowd of 1,488 fans saw the Woodchucks come away with the win, followed by a spectacular postgame fireworks show. There will be three more opportunities for Woodchucks fans to watch fireworks during the 2025 season at Athletic Park. More information on tickets and promotions for Wausau Woodchucks games in the 2025 season can be found on woodchucks.com.







