Rogers Hits Three Homers in Madison Mallards' Loss

July 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Wausau, WI- Daniel Rogers (University of Iowa) hit three home runs, but the Madison Mallards (21-17) fell short against Wausau Woodchucks (24-15) 8-7 on Friday night.

The Woodchucks came out swinging in the first inning. Dylan Schlotterback (Paris Junior College) opened the scoring with an RBI double to put them up 1-0, and Max Soliz (University of Kansas) followed with a three-run homer to extend the lead to 4-0. They added another run before the inning ended, making it 5-0.

In the second inning, Daniel Rogers (University of Iowa) put the Mallards on the board with a solo home run, cutting the deficit to 5-1. MJ Sweeney (Wichita State University) then blasted a three-run homer to make it 5-4, quickly bringing the Mallards back into the game.

Madison pulled even in the fifth when Rogers launched his second home run of the game, tying it at 5-5. Wausau responded in the bottom half to reclaim a 6-5 lead, but in the top of the sixth, Cole Kosciusko (UC Santa Barbara) came around to score on an error, evening the game at 6-6.

In the bottom of the eighth, Soliz delivered an RBI double to put Wausau ahead 7-6. Rogers answered in the top of the ninth with his third home run of the game, tying it at 7-7. But Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) ended it in the bottom half with a walk-off single, giving the Woodchucks an 8-7 victory.

Even with the loss, Rogers etched his name in the Mallards record books as just the second player in team history to hit three home runs in a single game, joining Owen Jackson, who achieved the milestone on July 13, 2023.

Reece Clapp (Bradley University) picked up the win in relief for the Woodchucks, while Bryce Leedle (University of St. Thomas) was charged with the loss for Madison.

The Mallards will return to Warner Park on Saturday night to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







