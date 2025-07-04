Rockers Prepare to Do Battle against Fond du Lac on Independence Day

Green Bay Rockers lineup during the National Anthem

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Maddox Long, the Rockers undisputed ace throughout the first half of the season, will toe the slab against Fond du Lac this 4th of July afternoon at Capital Credit Union Park. Green Bay looks to bounce back in a big way against the Dock Spiders after a disappointing performance in front of a sold out crowd last night. After a game in which Koshiro Ohno didn't have his normal command, Maddox Long will need to go deep into this game to take some strain off of the bullpen.

The Rockers tried an almost entirely new lineup and batting order against Lakeshore on Wednesday night and then resorted to the regular starting nine against Fond du Lac yesterday. A 1-2 record so far in the second half is not the start Green Bay was looking for as they try to secure home field advantage for the playoffs in August. The Dock Spiders on the other hand, look to continue maintaining a winning record in the second half as they push for a playoff berth.

Landon Mensik was the big bat in the Dock Spiders batting lineup last night. He roped a pair of doubles and a base hit. Maddox Long and the Rockers pitching staff will look to quiet his bat here today. Maddox Long loves to throw his arm side cut fastball which may be critical for limiting hard hit balls today.

TP Wentworth, the two way player for Fond du Lac will toss today for the Dock Spiders. With a 6.75 ERA, the Rockers hitters will look to be aggressive early in at bats, something they struggled to do in yesterday's contest. If they can attack pitchers more quickly in the count, they leave no opportunity for Wentworth to get ahead and force weak contact on pitches outside of the zone.

The Rockers will play host to the Wausau Woodchucks after they wrap up this series today against Fond du Lac. Green Bay has a 3-1 record against the Chucks, including two nail biting victories that helped the Rockers clinch the first half title.

