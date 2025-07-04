Big Sticks Respond in a Big Way Coming Back to Defeat the Rox 6-4

July 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







The Badlands Big Sticks (21-15) headed into tonight's game looking for a rebound performance against the St. Cloud Rox (27-9) in the first of a four-game homestand against St. Cloud.

The Rox started the game strong, scoring off a balk to take the early 1-0 lead.

St. Cloud added another run in the top of the 4th with an RBI groundout from Sawyer Smith, and would tally another run in the top of the 5th off of a double steal to go ahead 3-0.

On the mound for Badlands was sophomore right-hander Collin Maloney (Arkansas State University) who threw five innings, putting up a 5.40 ERA, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 2 BB.

For the Rox on the diamond, it was freshman right-hander Jaron Bleeker who put together 5.1 innings of work with a 4.57 ERA, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB.

The Big Sticks responded with three runs in the home half of the 6th, thanks to a solo home run from Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist University), a RBI groundout from Connor Sackett (Butler University), and an RBI single from Jonas Salk (University of Portland) to tie the game 3-3.

St. Cloud added another run in the top of the 7th with a Cayden Gaskin RBI groundout to break the tie, leading 4-3.

Badlands answered with another three-piece in the bottom of the 8th to go ahead 6-4 with a Connor Meidroth (University of San Diego) sacfly RBI, a Bo Shinkle (Gonzaga) RBI single and a stolen base from Khalil Walker (University of New Mexico) coming into score.

Badlands would hold on to the 6-4 win in a come-from-behind win on a night where they generated ten hits and scored three runs in two different innings.

The Big Sticks will look to build off of this performance as they take on the Rox tomorrow night once more, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. MDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.