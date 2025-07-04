Dock Spiders Fall to the Rockers

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders first baseman James Hankerson Jr.

GREEN BAY, WI - The Dock Spiders and the Rockers split the two game series against each other as the Rockers bested the Dock Spiders in game two 10-1 off 10 hits.

The Dock Spiders started off the Independence Day matchup against the Rockers by finding the scoring column off of an RBI groundout from TP Wentworth that scored James Hankerson Jr. This resulted in the only run of the game for Fond du Lac as they faced the stellar arm of Maddox Long that went six and two-thirds innings with one run and two walks given up to five punchouts on 100 pitches. Green Bay would go on to score 10 unanswered runs for the win thanks in part to three home runs given up- the most Fond du Lac has allowed in a game this season.

The Dock Spider pitching rotation found success in clocking strikeouts with 11 past the Rocker batters but 13 walks greatly aided Green Bay's offense. Zak White tallied the most strikeouts for the Dock Spiders delivering five on two innings of work.

Fond du Lac's offense struggled against the Green Bay defense- only putting up three hits with two of them coming in the opening inning. Despite Green Bay committing four errors, the Dock Spiders offense never found significant momentum as they were struck out 10 times and were walked only twice.

The only Dock Spider to find the scoring column and chalk-up an extra base hit was James Hankerson Jr who went 1-for-3 with a run, a double and a walk. Hankerson now increases his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to nine games.

The Dock Spiders will look to rebound after the disappointing loss against Green Bay by taking on the Lakeshore Chinooks for a two game series at Herr-Baker Field. The Dock Spiders lead the season series against the Chinooks 3-1 as the two Great Lakes West foes have not played each other in Fond du Lac since May 31 this season which was a Dock Spider 11-6 win.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow, July 5 at 4:05 p.m. CT against the Lakeshore Chinooks which falls on a Bark in the Park Night and on a Dime Dog promotion night. There will be a dedicated seating area for canines and their owners for the duration of the game as dogs will be admitted for free and hot dogs will be just 10 cents each, courtesy of 1450 KFIZ and 107.1 The Bull.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

