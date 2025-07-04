Offensive Fireworks Blast Chinooks to Blowout 4th of July Victory

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis.- On a warm and sunny 4th of July afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., the visiting Chinooks brought the fireworks. Lakeshore scored 14 runs on 14 hits to pick up a blowout victory over the Rafters.

The 14 runs scored ties Lakeshore's season-high for runs scored in a game, with both outings being in Wisconsin Rapids.

Eight of nine Chinooks starters recorded a base hit. Four of those eight had multi-hit games. Notably, designated hitter Tyler Preece broke out of his hitting slump with a 2-for-4 outing with two RBIs.

Manager Mikel Moreno's squad got off to a lightning quick start. Each of the first six batters the 'Nooks sent to the plate reached base safely as Lakeshore sent ten batters to the plate in the first inning alone, putting six runs up in the opening frame.

The big inning was somewhat aided by poor defense by the Rafters, who made two errors and had a couple of passed balls. But, credit the Chinooks for their base running. Four different players stole a base in the inning.

After tacking one more run on the board in the 3rd inning, the Chinooks kept the offense rolling in the 4th. Owen DeShazo's RBI single scored Bubba Heidler, and after the Rafters defense threw the ball all over the place, Nate Gray would score on an error.

DeShazo was the most productive bat in the order for Lakeshore. The junior from Boston College was 3-for-4 with two walks and four RBIs, scoring three times himself. Having come into Friday afternoon batting just .181 with 7 RBIs on the season, it was a welcomed breakout performance for the right fielder.

The bats had one final big inning in the 8th, plating three more runs. Jesse Aguirre smacked a 2-RBI single and would eventually score on his own when Esteban Garcia worked a bases loaded walk.

On the mound, Arthur Liebau got the start. His dominance as of late continued. The third-year Chinook had a 14-inning streak without allowing a run snapped in the 4th, but controlled the game with ease otherwise. He allowed just three base hits and struck out three in four innings of work.

Aaron Robinson came in to relieve Liebau. The Western Kentucky had some issues with control in the first half, but had no problems this Independence Day.

"I know he can do much better than he's doing," Moreno said about Robinson following a 6-4 win over Madison on June 28. "He's super talented."

Six days later, the 19-year-old pitched two innings of no-hit ball, retiring six of the seven batters he faced and earning the win. His confidence is growing, and so is his value out of the bullpen.

The Chinooks and Rafters split their series and both sit at 2-2 in the second half. Lakeshore continues their road trip in Fond du Lac tomorrow, starting a two-game weekend series with the Dock Spiders.

Donnie Edgar is expected to make his first start on the mound as a Chinook, looking to build off his two relief innings on July 1, when he gave up just a single hit.







