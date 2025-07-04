MoonDogs Take Win, Series vs. Eau Claire

The MoonDogs take the win tonight and pick up the series sweep in Eau Claire!

The starter on the mound tonight was Tyler Foster (UC Irvine). Foster would pitch for 4.0 innings on the mound, and record 1 strikeout through 22 batters.

The MoonDogs started off scoring with 2! Anthony Avalos (University of Houston) hit a home run to start off the top of the second inning! Connor Cuff (University of Louisiana-Lafayette) would hit a sac fly, scoring Sean Griggs (University of Alabama)!

The Express would answer back with 4 in the bottom of the second. They would record more runs in the fourth, eighth, and ninth. This would make the Express final score 9.

The MoonDogs would tie the game back up in the top of the third. Adrian Beltre Jr. (San Diego) would hit his first home run of the season, scoring Caleb Koskie (Indiana University) and himself!

The MoonDogs would use newcomer arms tonight on the mound, starting with Lucas Rodenberg (University of South Alabama). Rodenberg would pitch for 1.1 innings, and face a total of 7 batters.

The MoonDogs would score again at the top of the fifth and sixth innings! Josey Williamson (University of Alabama) would score on a walk in the top of the fifth. Williamson would hit a single, bringing home Cuff to score. Williamson would then come home on another walk. Koskie would then score on an Express wild pitch! To end the inning, Tony Lira (University of Arizona) would hit a single, scoring Beltre Jr. and Collin Jennings (University of Illinois)!

The next reliever for the MoonDogs was Drew Brown (Sac City). Brown would pitch for 2.1 innings, and record 1 strikeout through 12 batters.

Ian Culver (University of Utah) was the closer tonight for the MoonDogs. He would pitch for 1.1 innings, recording 2 strikeouts!

The MoonDogs would get on the scoreboard one more time in the top of the ninth. Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University) would score on an Express error!

The MoonDogs are coming home tonight with the win, 11-9







