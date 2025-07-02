Rockers Close out Road Trip against Chinooks

July 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Cayden Sheffield of the Green Bay Rockers awaits a pitch

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (1-0, 23-11) will close out a two-game road trip against the Lakeshore Chinooks (0-1, 13-24) in Mequon tonight, looking to extend their win streak to ten games.

The Rockers came away with a pitcher's duel win last night, scoring two runs in the last two innings to steal the victory. Parker Martin scored the tying run in the eighth and drove in the eventual winning run on a sacrifice bunt in the ninth. Drew Aguiar, KJ Ward and Cole Linton combined to allow just two runs and all worked more than two innings each.

Green Bay native Mack Crowley will get the start for the Rockers today. Crowley, a returner from the 2024 squad, makes his first start of the summer after spending this spring with Minnesota State. The 6'3 right-handed pitcher threw 38.1 innings for a 3.76 ERA, helping lead the Mavericks to NSIC regular season and conference tournament titles.

The Rockers will turn back to Ashwaubenon tomorrow and open up a five-game homestand over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Rockers will welcome the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders back to Capital Credit Union park for a two-game series with Fourth of July festivities over Thursday's and Friday's games.

