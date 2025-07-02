Rivets Win Second Game of the Half against Kingfish in Continued Game

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rivets' second win of the second half is a weird one.

Today's three-inning affair was a continuation of a first-half game between the Rivets (2-0) and the Kingfish (0-2) on June 26. The one-run lead from the Rivets came under fire, but the clutch hitting and pitching from this team keep the Rivets undefeated so far in the second half.

To see what happened leading up to the three-inning continuation, read this article about it: Lighting Issues Inside Rivets Stadium Postpone Last Three Innings Against Kingfish

Ty Waid (McLennan) started the continuation on the mound while hitting in the six hole. He made quick work of the Kingfish lineup with a solid 1-2-3 inning, starting with a groundout and ending with two strikeouts.

The Rivets' bats were held quiet in the bottom of the seventh, with just a lone baserunner from a Jackson Forbes (Arizona) walk.

The Kingfish tied the game in the top of the eighth with a solo home run to center. The score remained 5-5 heading to the bottom half of the eighth.

The Rivets got the lead back in the eighth with their patient approach at the plate. Tate Shimao (Hawaii) led it off with a single. Two walks in the inning loaded up the bases with two outs for Tommy Townsend (Xavier). Townsend battled in his at-bat, bringing it to a full count. He took the payoff pitch for a ball and gave the Rivets the one-run lead back.

Waid stayed on the mound in the ninth. He got the first out before giving up back-to-back baserunners due to an error and a single. The redshirt freshman struck out the next batter, but the runner on second advanced to third with a steal. Waid had runners on the corners with two outs.

An intentional walk loaded the bases, with the 2-2 pitch, Waid struck out the batter looking, and the Rivets won the continued game.

Waid is the Peak Sports Club Player of the Game after locking it down for the win. He threw three innings, giving up the sole run. He gave up three hits, but backed it up with four strikeouts and the clutch strikeout to end the game.

The Rivets play another game today, July 2, against the Kenosha Kingfish. The Rivets will also be home for two more games against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

