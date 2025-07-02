Stingers Grab Game Two from the Larks

July 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (19-15) stayed undefeated in the second half with a win versus the Bismarck Larks (11-27).

In the bottom of the second, the Stingers loaded the bases with no outs. Jordan Kuhnau came up and drove in designated hitter Matthew Pena on a sacrifice fly. Joey Craig reloaded the bases in the next at-bat, and Colton Griffin drove in two runs with a single.

In the bottom of the fourth, right fielder Joey Craig and third basemen Armani Guzman walked in back to back at-bats. Catcher Ryan Tayman came up and drove in Craig with an RBI double.

In the top of the fifth, the Larks plated two runs.

In the bottom of the fifth, Craig drove in first baseman Liam Bushey with a two-run home run.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Stingers loaded the bases with no one out. Pena walked in Griffin. Liam Bushey brought in Guzman after being hit by a pitch. Ryker Edwards drove in two runs with an RBI double.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Ryan Tayman hit a two-run home run, driving in Guzman.

In the top of the eighth, the Larks scored two runs.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Larks plated six runs.

For the Stingers, Ethan Stade went 5.0 innings, striking out seven while allowing just two earned runs.

Colton Griffin went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Joey Craig went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, three runs scored, and a home run.

Ryan Tayman went 4-for-6 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

The Stingers will hit the road to play a double header against the Waterloo Bucks. First pitch for game one is set for 5:35p.m. CST on NWL+.

