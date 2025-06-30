Stingers Drop Doubleheader to MoonDogs

June 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (15-15-1) dropped the first of two doubleheaders against the Mankato Moondogs (15-19).

Mankato won the first game, 9-6.

In the bottom of the third, right fielder Bryce Ronken singled and advanced to third on second basemen Landon Franklin's base hit. Centerfielder Cody Nitowitz scored Ronken on a single.

In the bottom of the fourth, first basemen Matthew Pena homered to score third basemen Aramani Guzman who reached safely on a single. The next at-bat catcher Sam Hunt hit his own solo home run.

In the top of the seventh, the Moondogs scored four to tie it.

In the top of the eighth Mankato plated five runs.

In the bottom of the eighth, Sam Hunt hit his second homerun of the game, a two run home run.

For the Stingers, Adam Uran went 5.0 shutout innings striking out a season high six batters.

Matthew Pena 1-for-3 with a two run homerun

Sam Hunt went 1-for-3 with two homeruns and three RBIs.

In game two, the Moondogs won 6-2.

First basemen Matthew Pena led off the bottom of the second with a base hit but the Stingers weren't able to capitalize.

Mankato got the scoring started plating four runs in the top of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, Pena led off the inning with a double before being caught stealing third.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Stingers were able to load the bases. Centerfielder Carter Walsh walked to score the first run. Shortstop Kobe Eikmeier followed up with a sacrifice fly to score the second run of the inning.

Mankato was able to score another run to extend their lead to 6-2.

For the Stingers, Louis Castano went 5.0 innings striking out six batters while allowing hjust three earned runs.

Matthew Pena went 2-for-3 with a double.

Jackson Cliatt went 1-for-3 with a double.

The Stingers will stay home to for another double header versus the Mankato Moondogs. First pitch is for 5:05p.m. CST on NWL+.

For more information, please call our office at (320) 222-2010. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.