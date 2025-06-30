Honkers Took a Bitter Loss in the Closing Game of First Half

June 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The playoff-bound St. Cloud Rox flexed their muscles as they scored eight runs in the first three innings en route to a 10-4 victory at Mayo Field.

Star pitcher Riane Ritter allowed just three runs through the first two-thirds of innings. The offense gave him run support and then some, scoring nine in the first four frames.

Rochester's Kai Caranto hit his first long bomb of the year as he skied one over the left field wall.

Joel Roberts had another fantastic outing with a pair of RBI doubles as he continued to eat up bases.

Ibrahim Marrero also got in on the fun with an RBI single in the fourth.

The Honkers will travel to Eau Claire for a two-game set as they look forward to what could be a resurgent second half of the season. Rochester's Diego Luzardo (0-2) will face off against Eau Claire's Max Elrich (0-0).







