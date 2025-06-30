Wausau Walks It off to Spoil Kenosha's Five-Run Comeback.

June 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WAUSAU, WI - The Kingfish comeback was not in the Sunday script as the Woodchucks rallied to walk it off in the bottom of the 9th.

Wausau got off to an early lead tagging Kenosha starter Tanner Johnson for four in the 1st and riding his pitch count to 37 making him ineligible to continue further in the game. It was Max Soliz 3-run shot, his fifth long ball of the season, that was the crushing blow.

Kenosha fought back though. One came across in the 2nd on a Kyle Schupmann RBI-double. And then one more in the 3rd on a JJ Dutton RBI-double to make it a 4-2 game.

Wausau got those runs right back and more though. An RBI-groundout off the bat of Dom Rodriguez in the home half of the 3rd and then the patented Wausau Woodchucks double steal and an ensuing sac-fly gave them a 7-2 advantage, their largest lead of the game. A lead that, spoiler alert, would evaporate.

The Kenosha bullpen deserves a lot of credit for that. Brandon Newland delivered five innings of shutout baseball in relief and for the first time this season did not walk a batter, a huge step in the right direction for him.

Ryan Bakes reached all six times today. His RBI-single in the 6th got the first of five back for the fish.

Fast forward to the 8th, after another Bakes single loaded the bases, Trent Abel came up clutch with an RBI-knock. The next two hitters, Ivan Dahlberg and Dutton, would draw RBI-walks that shrank the Wausau lead to one.

In the 9th Everett Swaim was looking to shut the door, but Hogan Denny would have none of it. RBI-single the other way into right field tied the game at 8. Three batters later with two outs, Denny, the go-ahead run at 2nd stole 3rd. That allowed him to score on Trent Abel's RBI-infield single. Kenosha took an 8-7 lead.

Dominic Guzman came on for the 9th. The inning got off to a rocky start. Two of the first three reached ahead of Ethan Guerra. Guerra then singled into center to tie the game at 8. Guzman struggled with his command. He walked Dylan Schlotterback to load the bases but on a wild pitch Noah Malone tried to score and win the game but Dahlberg, the Kingfish catcher, applied the tag in time for the second out. This allowed another base to be open, which Guzman filled with a walk to Soliz.

That brought up Dom Rodriguez who was first pitch hunting and singled to walk it off and win it for the Woodchucks 9-8.

Both teams had already been eliminated from their respective playoff races, but it adds to an impressive first half for Wausau. The Woodchucks improved to 20-14, while the Kingfish dropped to 14-20.

