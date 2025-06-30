Dock Spiders Fall Short to Rockers to Close out First Half

June 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Patrick Graham of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders takes a big cut

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Patrick Graham of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders takes a big cut(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

GREEN BAY, WI - The Dock Spiders lost the final game of the first half of the Northwoods League season on the road to the Rockers after allowing Green Bay to total five extra base hits.

After rain stopped the action in yesterday's game, the Dock Spiders were revved and ready to start things off at Capital Credit Union Field- jumping to a two run lead off of a Patrick Graham home run. The Rockers would go on to score eight straight unanswered runs off of a big fifth and sixth inning performance. The top of the sixth saw the Dock Spiders make it a one run game after a two-run shot from Landon Mensik and a two RBI double from James Hankerson Jr lead the surge for a Dock Spiders comeback attempt. Unfortunately, Green Bay scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth and that would give the Rockers enough momentum to close out their eighth win in a row.

Offensively, the Dock Spiders were led by Patrick Graham who went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and three RBI while notching his fifth three-hit performance of the season. James Hankerson Jr. and Landon Mensik also had big nights as Hankerson went 2-for-5 in the batter's box and Mensik recorded his first home run of the season after a 2-for-5 night.

On the mound, Ethan Cole made his sixth start for the Dock Spiders as the Fond du Lac native led the team in strikeouts with three and in innings pitched with three. One of the biggest shortcomings for the Dock Spiders were the three errors they committed which greatly aided the Rockers offense.

The Dock Spiders finish the first half with a 17-17 record which puts them in fourth place in the Great Lakes West and is tied for the seventh most wins in the Great Lakes Division for the first half. The Dock Spiders are poised to start off the second half hot with an action-packed lie-up and a veteran defensive core.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow, July 1 to start off the second half. Fond du Lac takes on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at 6:35 p.m. CT on Host Family Appreciation Night where the Dock Spiders organization will say "Thank You" to Host Families for their passion and support throughout the season. The game also falls on Bang For Your Buck daily promotion presented by the Fond du Lac Credit Union with 107.1 The Bull where hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers will be sold for $2 each.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.