Rockers Return Home Riding Seven-Game Heater

June 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers infielder Eric Jeon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After a rain-soaked thriller in Fond du Lac on Sunday night, the Green Bay Rockers (21-11) return to Capital Credit Union Park on Monday to face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (17-16) in the continuation of a key divisional matchup. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and fans can enjoy Dog Days at the Ballpark with Bark in the Park festivities and free hot dogs for the first 90 minutes.

Green Bay is riding high on a seven-game winning streak, making them the hottest team in the Northwoods League heading into the final week of the first half. Sunday's game was suspended in the 10th inning due to rain, with the Rockers leading 4-2 after extra-inning heroics. The game will resume on July 8 when the Rockers return to Fond du Lac, but for now, all focus shifts to continuing their momentum on home turf.

Taking the mound tonight for the Rockers is Alex LePage, a steady right-hander from Immaculata University. LePage enters with a 3-1 record and a 3.20 ERA, fresh off several strong outings that have solidified his role in the rotation. His efficiency and poise make him a perfect fit to lead Green Bay in a time where each game carries immense weight.

For fans looking to double down on summer baseball, the Rockers are offering a special Championship Deal: for just $21, you'll get a ticket to tonight's game plus a ticket to the Rockers' first home playoff game. It's an unbeatable value for a team making serious noise in the standings.

With the bats staying hot and the pitching staff locking in, the Rockers look to keep their win streak alive and remain atop the Great Lakes West standings. It's a perfect night for dogs, dingers, and division drama in Ashwaubenon. The Dani Maus Duo will be performing our pregame concert, first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and doors will open an hour before.

