Badlands Suffers Tough Loss in Opener against La Crosse, 5-4

June 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Badlands Big Sticks and the La Crosse Loggers with a great back and forth game that saw great pitching from both sides.

The La Crosse Loggers started on the scoreboard in the 1st inning off a fielding error that gave them the 1-0 lead.

They added another run in the top of the 3rd and Big Sticks got two runs of their own in the bottom of the 3rd inning from a Chayton Fischer (UTRGV) RBI single.

Fischer played his best decoy acting job getting into a pickle on the base paths that scored Troy Berg (Augustana University) at 3rd base to tie the game 2-2.

The Loggers added two more runs in the top of the 5th inning to grab the lead right back to go up 4-2.

Badlands answered right back with a Chayton Fischer solo home run and Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist) ripping an RBI single to tie the game.

The Loggers got a clutch two out hit in the 9th inning to take the 5-4 lead and the Big Sticks stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th and couldn't get that clutch hit to tie or win them the game.

Tyler Weimer (Arkansas St) started the game going 5 IP, 7 K, 8 H, 2 BB, and 3 ER. Lefty Brady Owens (Georgia Southern) tossing two shutout innings on 4 K, and 1 H, and 1 BB allowed.

Logan Spivey (Georgia) got into a little trouble after getting the first two outs of the top of the 8th, loaded the bases, but got a big strikeout to keep the game tied. Gavin Schlotterback (Kansas) who had 3 hits and a walk tonight came in to pitch the 9th where he gave up a run in the top of the 9th.

Fischer and Schlotterback had multi-hit games and the offense combined for eight hits. The Loggers barrelled up ten hits and came up clutch when it mattered most.

Badlands will look to split the series against La Crosse tomorrow night with first pitch set for 6:35 MST.







