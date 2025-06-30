Doubleheader Sweep for the MoonDogs

Game 1:

The MoonDogs took the win in Game 1 against the Willmar Stingers, winning 9-6 in extra innings.

The MoonDog starter tonight was Matthew DesMarets (University of La Verne). DesMarets would pitch for a full 6 innings of work, with 7 strikeouts through 24 batters!

Both teams would remain scoreless until the bottom of the third and fourth, when the Stingers took the lead, 4-0. They would hold onto this lead until the top of the seventh.

The MoonDogs came alive in the top of the seventh, scoring 4 runs to tie the game! Sean Griggs (University of Alabama) would score on a Stinger error. Followed by Josey Williamson (University of Alabama) who would also score on a Stinger error. Caleb Koskie (Indiana University) would score on a wild pitch. Then to end the inning, Adrian Beltre Jr. (San Diego) would get walked in, by a hit by pitch.

The top of the eighth was all MoonDogs as they would score 5 more runs to gain their first lead of the ball game. Beltre Jr. would score, starting off the 5 run inning. Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) would hit a 3-RBI double, scoring Griggs, Koskie, and Beltre Jr! To end the inning, Anthony Avalos (University of Houston) would hit an RBI single, scoring Jennings.

Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University, Mankato) was the only MoonDog reliever in Game 1. Shumski would pitch for 2 innings on the mound, and face 10 batters with 1 strikeout.

The Stingers would try to take the lead again, scoring 2 runs in the bottom of the eighth.

The MoonDogs would end Game 1 with a win, 9-6!

Game 2:

The MoonDogs would not let up for Game 2, as they would take the win 6-2!

Making his MoonDog debut and first start of the season tonight was Logan Feeney (Gustavus Adolphus College). Feeney would pitch for 6.1 innings of the 7 inning game, with only giving up 2 runs. Through his outing, he would face a total of 26 batters, striking out 5!

The Stingers would only score 2 throughout the game tonight, both scored in the bottom of the fifth.

The MoonDogs would start their scoring in the top of the fourth. Beltre Jr. would score from a walk. Griggs would hit a groundout, scoring Jennings. Then Alonso Reyes (UC Irvine) would score from a Stingers error. Connor Cuff (University of Louisiana-Lafayette) would hit an RBI single, scoring Brandon Vlcko (Minnesota State University, Mankato).

The MoonDogs would score again in the top of the fifth and sixth innings. Beltre Jr. would score on a Stinger error, then Vlcko would score off a Cuff groundout!

Ben Pernetti (Cosumnes River CC) was the only reliever out of the bullpen. He would pitch for 0.2 of an inning, facing 3 batters, striking at 1!

The MoonDogs are heading back to Willmar tomorrow to play in another doubleheader!







