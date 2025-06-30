Rockers Close out First Half with Win over Dock Spiders
June 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (21-11) closed out the first half with a 12-7 victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (17-16), putting up multiple crooked innings in the process.
The Rockers trailed 2-0 in the first inning after Alex LePage surrendered a two-run homer over the left field fence. Those would be the only runs he would give up as he got into the fourth inning, allowing just three hits and striking out four Dock Spiders.
However, Green Bay would open up an 8-2 lead in the fourth inning with a five-spot in the third and a three-spot in the fourth. Caleb Daniel capped off the eight unanswered runs with a first pitch three-run homer, marking his second blast in as many starts.
Fondy would answer back with a five-spot in the sixth, but Green Bay took advantage of an error-filled bottom frame scoring four runs to reopen a seven-run lead. Jack Fortner, Jayden Martin and Tomas Lopez closed out the game with three scoreless frames to take home their eighth consecutive victory and their 22nd of the first half.
Green Bay will open the second half tomorrow with a two-game road trip in Mequon to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. The Rockers will then turn back to Ashwaubenon and open up a five-game homestand over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.
