Early Kingfish Homers Not Enough to Propel Kenosha Past Wausau

June 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WAUSAU, WI - The Kingfish continued their first half freefall Monday afternoon.

It appeared as though Kenosha would end its first half on a positive note after James McCoy and Hogan Denny both homered to the opposite way in the 1st and 3rd respectively to give the fish a 3-0 lead.

The early offense was supported by a strong start from Jacob Vokal who threw a scoreless first three innings. However, as has been the case of late with the Kingfish, the bullpen faltered.

Brady Chambers came on and pitched a clean 4th, but in the 5th, six of the first seven Wausau hitters singled against him. It brought four runs across and gave Wausau a 4-3 lead.

A half inning later though Kenosha would even the score on a sac-fly from Ivan Dahlberg.

Chris Rooney came on for the bottom of the 6th, however it would go very similarly to the 5th. The first three all got base hits and after a sac-bunt and an RBI-single from Max Soliz it was suddenly 7-4 Woodchucks.

The Kingfish did not score after the 6th and Reece Clapp picked up his 7th save of the season, the second most in the league.

Wausau fell short of a first half championship in the Great Lakes West but finished with an impressive 21-14 record.

Kenosha had the inverse, a 14-21 record and dropped its final four games of the first half. The fish kick off the second half at home against Rockford Tuesday.







