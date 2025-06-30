Larks Pitcher Signs Professional Baseball Contract

(Bismarck, ND) - Former Larks pitcher Kai Taylor is embarking on a professional career in baseball after signing with the Schaumburg Boomers earlier this month. Taylor came back to the Larks for a second season in 2025, after being named a 2024 Northwoods League All-Star.

During the 2025 season, Taylor posted a 2.49 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21.2 innings pitched. In 2024, Taylor had the best ERA for qualified pitchers in the Northwoods League at 2.48.

Taylor debuted with the Boomers on June 25, throwing a pair of scoreless innings in relief. The Schaumburg Boomers, based in Schaumburg, Illinois, are a member of the independent professional Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

Taylor showed exemplary leadership on and off the field in Bismarck. With his stellar in-game performance, participation in Larks community events and programs, and positive attitude, Larks staff named the first Lark of the Home Stand in 2025.

"Kai has been a competitor and a leader in every sense," said Nate Maddox, general manager of the Bismarck Larks. "His work ethic, leadership, and commitment to our community made a lasting impact. We couldn't be prouder to see him take this next step in his career, and we'll be cheering him on every step of the way."

He leaves his college career at Augustana University, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as a three-time NSIC Champion and a member of the 2023 College World Series Team.

The entire Larks organization congratulates Kai Taylor on this milestone and looks forward to following his continued success in professional baseball.







