Spitters Clinch the First-Half Division Championship

June 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters finish the sweep against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, winning 5-3. With the win, they clinch the first-half division championship for the first time since 2023.

Needing a quality start from the pitching staff, Nic Mirabella delivered. Throwing six innings, striking out four, and allowing one walk and two hits. Ciaran Caughey ran into some trouble in the two innings he pitched but found a way out of both jams. He finished with two scoreless innings, giving up two hits, two walks, and struckout four. Finally, in the top of the ninth inning, needing three outs to secure the division Eliott Traver came through, throwing an inning of scoreless work striking out one.

Offensively, the Pit Spitters starting the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Brett Rozman led off with a single to right field. He later scored on a double to center field hit by Adam Broski to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. An inning later, the offense continued to find ways to score runs, but it started by loading the bases. Isaac Sturgess came through with the first hit as he singled to center field driving in a run to make it 2-0. Brett Rozman then hit a sacrifice flyout to push across another run to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 3-0. Finally, Cade Collins doubled to center field driving in one last run to cap their lead at 4-0.

After a quick first two outs in the top of the sixth inning. Brian Heckelman put together a good at-bat an drew a walk. Aaron Piasecki bobbled a groundball that would've been the final out of the inning and allowed Joshua Algarin to reach base safely. Down to their final out of the inning, Sam Kane hit a three-run home run over the left field wall to cut the Pit Spitters lead down to 4-3. The Pit Spitters added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning to go up 5-3.

The Pit Spitters finish the first half with a record of 21-13 along with clinching a playoff spot. The Pit Spitters will be back in action tomorrow night as they begin a six-day, seven game road trip. Their first stop will be in Royal Oak for a two-game series against the Leprechauns. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.







