First-Half Champion Rox End Half with 10-4 Win
June 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ROCHESTER, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (25-8) ended the first half of the season with a 10-4 victory over the Rochester Honkers (8-28) on Monday, and are first-half champions of the Great Plains West. At 25-8, the Rox finished the first half with the best record in the entire Northwoods League.
St. Cloud took no time to find the scoreboard, taking a 2-0 lead in the first with help from a Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) RBI single.
In the second, the Rox put up a crooked number with three runs scored, and saw Brenden Stressler (University of Michigan) record his first hit of the season with an RBI single to extend the lead to four.
One inning later, St. Cloud scored another three, with Stressler this time sending a two-run double into the sky to give the Rox an 8-1 advantage.
On the mound, starter Riane Ritter (University of St. Thomas) supplied 5.2 innings of work with seven strikeouts.
St. Cloud reached double digits in the ninth, with run number 10 coming from a Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC) RBI double.
The Rox would finish the game on top 10-4, and ended the first half with a win as Great Plains West first-half champions.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Matthew Maulik (University of St. Thomas), who reached base five times in the contest and had an RBI single.
The Rox return home to Joe Faber Field at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1st. The Rox will face the Minot Hot Tots for another two-game series, with a Pint Glass Giveaway on July 1st for the first 500 fans (21+), presented by Miller Lite. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
