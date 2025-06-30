Former Rockford Rivet Carson Seymour Debuts with the Giants

Rochester, Minn. - Former Rockford Rivet Carson Seymour made his Major League debut on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Seymour is the 398th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Seymour, who played collegiately at Kansas State University, played for the Rivets in 2020. He was drafted in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the New York Mets.

In 2020 with the Rivets, Seymour appeared in five games and was 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA. He struck out 18 batters in 19.2 innings.

Seymour started his professional career in 2021 with the Mets Rookie level team in the Florida Complex League. He pitched in 4.1 innings and struck out four batters while allowing one earned run.

In 2022 Seymour began the year with the St. Lucie Mets of the Low-A Florida State League. After seven games he was sent to the Brooklyn Cyclones of the High-A South Atlantic League. Seymour was traded mid-season to the San Francisco Giants organization and was went to the Eugene Emeralds of the High-A Northwest League. For the year he pitched in 24 games and was 7-8 with a 3.08 ERA. He struck out 135 batters in 111 innings while walking 31.

Seymour spent the 2023 season with the Richmond Flying Squirrels of the Double-A Eastern League. Appearing in 28 games he was 5-3 with a 3.99 ERA. He pitched in 112.2 innings and had 114 strikeouts.

In 2024 Seymour moved up to the Sacramento River Cats of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. Across 134.1 innings he struck out 132 batters and was 7-10 with a 4.82 ERA.

Prior to his call-up to the Giants, Seymour had started 15 games with Sacramento and was 3-8 with a 3.89 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 74.0 innings. In his Major League debut against the Chicago White Sox, Seymour entered the game in relief and pitched 1.0 innings allowing no runs on two hits.







