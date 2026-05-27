Flying Mummies Travel to Battle Creek Wednesday for First of Two Games against the Battle Jacks
Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Richmond Flying Mummies News Release
Richmond, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (1-1) hit the road Wednesday for the first of back-to-back games against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (2-0).
Richmond is fresh off its first win in franchise history, defeating the Lakeshore Chinooks (1-1) Tuesday night 11-6 at Don McBride Stadium. Powered by a five-run first inning, the Flying Mummies led by as many as nine runs, 11-2, in the bottom of the sixth inning. Eight different players recorded at least one hit for the Flying Mummies, with seven players contributing at least one RBI.
Five Mummies players, Cal Schembra, Landen Fry, Ashton Seymore, Jackson Thomas, and Peyton Bittle, logged a hit in both the first and second games of the season, with Seymore and Thomas each also driving in at least one run.
On the mound for the Mummies in his season debut is Bushnell University left-handed senior Kai Keamo, who posted a 5.10 ERA in 14 appearances for the Beacons in 2026. In a battle of senior southpaws, Viterbo University's Anthony Sanchez, also making his first start, gets the nod for the Battle Jacks, appearing eleven times and notching a 7.99 ERA in a V-Hawks uniform.
Through two games, Battle Creek is currently first in the Great Lakes East Division, while Richmond is in a five-way tie for second place.
First pitch from MCCU Field is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST. A live-stream for fans is available on FloSports.
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