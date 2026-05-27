Rox Split with Larks to Begin Season

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox catcher Carter Jorissen

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox catcher Carter Jorissen(St. Cloud Rox)

BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (1-1) split the opening series with the Bismarck Larks (1-1) after falling 18-8 in game two.

St. Cloud found the scoreboard quickly as Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) drove home the first run of the ballgame in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 advantage. The constant pressure from the Rox at the plate would later knock Bismarck's starting pitcher out of the game after just the first inning.

In the second game of the season, Jackson Akin (University of Minnesota) kept his hot bat from opening day. Akin claimed the first home run of the 2026 campaign, smashing the baseball over the left field wall to plate three runs and give the Rox a 4-0 lead.

Trailing by three in the fifth inning, the Rox found their rhythm once again. A twelve pitch at-bat for Justin Lang (University of Memphis) resulted in an RBI single to pull the game within one before Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) tapped on home to tie it up at 7-7.

The rally would come up short as the Rox fell to Bismarck 18-8, splitting the series with the Larks.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jackson Akin.

The Rox begin a new road series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Wednesday, May 27th, at 7:35 p.m Central.

The Rox home opener is on Friday, May 29, at 7:05 PM. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. Former Minnesota Twins catcher and 1991 World Series Champion Brian Harper will toss out the ceremonial first-pitch and be available for pictures and autographs starting when the gates open at 6:05 PM. For more information about this release and everything Rox, including ticket plans and group options, please visit stcloudrox.com or call (320) 240-9798.

The Rox, in partnership with Newport Healthcare, are auctioning off their special game-worn jerseys that promote Mental Health Awareness. The players will wear them on Wednesday, June 3, with 100% of all Net proceeds benefiting Ellison Center in support of Mental Health. The jersey auction will conclude at 9 PM (CST) on June 3. To bid on jerseys, click here.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2026

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