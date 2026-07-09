Great Lakes Takes All-Star Game 4-2 over Great Plains

Published on July 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Brandon Jaenke at the All-Star Game

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Brandon Jaenke at the All-Star Game(St. Cloud Rox)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA - The Great Lakes took down the Great Plains in the Northwoods League All-Star Game 4-2 on Wednesday at the Field of Dreams. The coaching staff of the St. Cloud Rox (28-14), led by Field Manager Nick Studdard, coached the Great Plains team for the second year in a row.

Despite the victory for the Great Lakes, members of the Rox provided impactful moments throughout the game for the Great Plains.

Ethan Felling (University of Minnesota) had the honor of starting the game on the mound for the Great Plains, and pitched the top of the first inning of the matchup.

Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) was the starting center fielder for the Great Plains and batted second in the order. Geislinger was hit by a pitch in his first chance at the plate, and later made it on base again with a fielder's choice. Geislinger additionally made two catches in centerfield for outs during the game, and made a dart throw to third base to gun down a runner.

Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) made his third Northwoods League All-Star Game appearance of his career by entering out of the bullpen in the top of the seventh inning, and was able to record a strikeout on the mound.

Brady Ferguson (University of Iowa) took over on the mound in the eighth inning and was also able to record a strikeout.

The Great Plains fell to the Great Lakes 4-2, but the Rox coaching staff and players still provided leadership and excitement at the Field of Dreams.

The Rox next play on Friday, July 10, at Willmar to face the Stingers at 6:35 PM. The next Rox home game is on Monday, July 13th, against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Joe Faber Field at 6:35 PM Central, presented by McDonald's Meats and Rengel Printing. It will be $1 Hot Dog Night while supplies last, and Former Rox Star Jordan Barth Will Have His Number (#1) Retired. There will be a Special Edition Barth Poster Giveaway for the first 500 fans.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2026

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