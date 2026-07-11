Rox Fall in First Game Back from All-Star Break, Aim to Split Road Series Saturday
Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (28-15) fell short to the Willmar Stingers (21-21) 14-4 on Friday and will look to split the road series on Saturday.
Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) ran home on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning to give St. Cloud a 1-0 advantage.
The Rox next found the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning when Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) sent the baseball back to the left field wall for an RBI double.
Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) jumpstarted the offense in the top of the sixth with a double of his own, and was later brought home on an RBI single from Recchio.
The offense showed a spark in the top of the eighth inning, loading the bases. Kaden Amundson (Arkansas State University) took advantage and made it home on a wild pitch.
Ultimately the rally fell short, but the Rox have the chance to get revenge and even up the road series on Saturday.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Tanner Recchio.
The Rox wrap up the series against the Stingers in Willmar on Saturday, July 11, at 7:05 PM. The next Rox home game is on Monday, July 13th, against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Joe Faber Field at 6:35 PM Central, presented by McDonald's Meats and Rengel Printing. It will be $1 Hot Dog Night while supplies last, and Former Rox Star Jordan Barth Will Have His Number (#1) Retired. There will be a Special Edition Barth Poster Giveaway for the first 500 fans.
The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.
Images from this story
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St. Cloud Rox' Tanner Recchio in action
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