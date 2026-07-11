From Roommates to All-Stars: Chucks Shine in Dyersville

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







DYERSVILLE, IA- For Woodchucks first baseman Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Kansas) and Brady Wright (Santa Fe CC/Transfer Portal), Tuesday and Wednesday were like a dream come true.

The two roommates at Santa Fe College and best freinds represented the Great Lakes Division together at the 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game, played at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, IA. The game was played on a brand new, state-of-the art field next to the original movie site, a field that will play host to the Dyersville Dreamers, a new Northwoods League set to debut in 2027.

Not only did Ryan Chase participate in the All-Star Game, but he was also a contestant in the 2026 Northwoods League Home Run Challenge on the Great Lakes Division team. While the Great Lakes lost the challenge, Chase had two home runs in the contest, an impressive number with the field mimicking major-league dimensions in length. Kyle Panganiban (Willmar) was the individual Home Run Challenge champion with 11 home runs.

On Wednesday, Wright and Chase made important contributions for the Great Lakes Division as they defeated the Great Plains, 4-2, in the All-Star Game. Chase started the game at first base, and took a walk to reach base in the game. He also had a putout in the game and helped turn a double play to keep the Great Plains offense quiet.

Brady Wright faced only two hitters, and arguably got the two most impressive outs of the entire game. In the bottom of the third, he got Northwoods League RBI leader Jalen Smith (Duluth) to fly out, and then forced a lineout from the league leader in batting average, Sam Harry (Rochester). The Great Lakes trailed in the game, but came back to win, and the game was called in the top of the eighth inning due to rain. Prince DeBoskie (Richmond) was named the All-Star Game MVP.

Wright was named to the Northwoods League All-Star Game after picking up five wins before the All-Star break, more than any other pitcher in the league. Wright made just one start but had 32 total strikeouts in 26.2 innings of work. Wright had seven different appearances where he struck out three or more hitters.

Ryan Chase got his All-Star selection through an excellent summer at the plate. The sophomore leads all active Woodchucks in hits, runs scored, extra-base hits, home runs, and RBIs. He's also registered 15 multi-hit games, and played in all but five games for Wausau before the All-Star break.

The selections continue the standard of excellence for Corey Thompson, who was once a coach at the All-Star game for the Great Lakes Division back in 2024. With Wright and Chase being selected this season, there have now been 14 All-Star selections from Wausau with Thompson at the helm. Chase also became the 19th Woodchuck since 2010 to participate in the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge.

But in the end, the moment belongs to the two roommates, who have both helped each other reach this level of success.

"Just getting to experience everything over the last two and a half years with this guy, it's truly been such an amazing experience I'm truly grateful for," Wright said. "Didn't know him going into Santa Fe, didn't really talk to him the first few months, but I'm happy we got really close freshman year in the spring, and this is really just a dream come true, getting to do this all with my best friend."

Fans can watch players like Chase and Wright in the remaining Woodchucks home games during the 2026 season. Tickets for these games are available online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2026

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