Growlers Routed in Home Loss

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (24-19, 3-4) fell behind and never caught up with the Traverse City Pit Spitters (26-16, 5-1) on Friday night.

The Pit Spitters jumped to a 4-0 lead thanks to a three-run home run by Cade Collins, while the Growlers only answered with a solo home run by Brock Sell in the bottom of the first inning.

Four more runs in the top of the second inning, one run in the top of the third inning and two more in the top of the fourth put the Pit Spitters up 11-1 through 3ÃÂ½ innings while hitting three overall home runs.

Kalamazoo answered in the bottom of the fourth with Joshua Algarin hitting a three-run home run and one more run in the bottom of the fifth brought the Growlers within five.

Both teams matched with two runs in the sixth inning and four runs in the eighth inning, before two Traverse City runs in the top of the ninth ended the game at 19-12.

Kalamazoo succeeded offensively, scoring 12 runs while walking 15 times. On the pitching side, however, the Growlers surrendered 21 hits and eight extra-base hits, with three of them leaving the yard.

Kalamazoo and Traverse City face off for the final time at Honor Credit Union Stadium Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2026

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