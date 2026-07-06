Growlers Fall in Rain-Filled Game

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (24-18, 3-3) never got going in an 11-5 loss to the Kenosha Kingfish (22-18, 1-4) Sunday afternoon.

The Kingfish opened by scoring one run in each of the first three innings, taking a 3-0 advantage quickly.

In the bottom of the third, the Growlers worked back within one run, as Chase Thomas and Josh Algarin each earned an RBI single to end the third inning 3-2.

To answer, Kenosha's Owen Nowak hit a two-run home run and Cole Ide earned a bases-loaded walk, as the Kingfish took a 6-2 lead through four.

Kalamazoo's Nick Frontino opened the bottom of the fourth with a single before the rain came pouring down.

The tarp was pulled on, but it was a long three hours and 11 minutes later that the game resumed.

After stifling the Growlers in the resumed bottom of the fourth, the Kingfish scored three in the top of the fifth, finding a seven-run advantage through five.

From then, both Kalamazoo and Kenosha emptied the bullpen while the Growlers outscored the Kingfish just 3-2 the remainder of the way, with the game concluding 11-5.

The loss moves the Growlers' second-half record to 3-3 at the All-Star break, which begins Monday. Kalamazoo gets four days off before returning home to face the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Friday night.







Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.