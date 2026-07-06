Late Rally Falls Short as Madison Mallards Drop Game to Wausau Woodchucks

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (26-14) dropped their final game before the All-Star break, falling 6-4 to the Wausau Woodchucks (26-10) on Sunday afternoon at Warner Park.

Wausau wasted no time jumping in front, as Bradon Durfee (University of Kansas) launched a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give the Woodchucks a 2-0 lead. Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount University) followed later in the frame with a solo shot, extending the advantage to 3-0.

The Mallards answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning. Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) led off with his team-leading fifth home run of the season to get Madison on the board, and John Hadley VI (Creighton University) added an RBI single later in the inning to trim the deficit to 3-2.

Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas State University) drove home a run with an RBI single in the fourth to push Wausau's lead to 4-2, and Malone added his second RBI of the day with a run-scoring single in the fifth to make it 5-2. Madison responded in the bottom of the inning when Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) hit an RBI single, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

The Woodchucks tacked on an insurance run later in the game and carried a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth. The Mallards mounted a rally, as Charlie Isom-McCall (Lindenwood University) drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the lead to two. Madison, however, was unable to complete the comeback, leaving the bases loaded as Wausau held on for the 6-4 victory.

Brett Foss (Arkansas State University) earned the win for the Woodchucks, while Ethan Bauerschmidt (Penn State University) was charged with the loss for Madison. Ben Chuttey (USC Upstate) picked up the save by recording the final two outs.

The Mallards now head into the All-Star break, with the Northwoods League All-Star Game set for Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, Iowa. Madison returns to action Friday night with a road matchup against the Richmond Flying Mummies before coming back to Warner Park on July 16 to host the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2026

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