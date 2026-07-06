Rox Win 5-3 at Mankato, Finish Series Monday

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Manning West

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Manning West(St. Cloud Rox)

MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (27-14) were victorious over the Mankato MoonDogs (16-23) 5-3 on Sunday.

St. Cloud immediately struck the scoreboard as Colton Rother (University of Kansas) ripped the ball back up the middle for an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Fellow Kansas Jayhawk Manning West (University of Kansas) received his second start of the season on the mound, and made the most of it. West recorded 13 strikeouts in seven innings of work, including taking down all nine in the batting order for Mankato.

The Rox gave West run support in the top of the seventh by putting up a crooked number. Rother started the scoring by claiming his second RBI single of the day to make it 2-0. Austin Haley (Arkansas State University) added an RBI single himself to extend the advantage to three. Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) laid down a bunt to cause mass confusion defensively for Mankato, allowing two more runs to score. The Rox led 5-0 after the top of the seventh inning.

As the MoonDogs attempted to scratch back, Haley made his first appearance out of the bullpen. Haley tossed the final 1.1 innings without allowing a hit or walk while tallying three strikeouts to earn the save in the game.

St. Cloud won the matchup 5-3 and will finish the road series against Mankato on Monday at 6:35 PM ahead of the All-Star break.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Manning West.

The Rox wrap up the road series in Mankato on Monday, July 6, at 6:35 PM. The next Rox home game is on Monday, July 13th, against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Joe Faber Field at 6:35 PM Central, presented by McDonald's Meats and Rengel Printing. It will be $1 Hot Dog Night while supplies last, and Former Rox Star Jordan Barth Will Have His Number (#1) Retired. There will be a Special Edition Barth Poster Giveaway for the first 500 fans.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2026

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