Chinooks Win Streak Snapped After Loss to Royal Oak

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Royal Oak, Mich. - For a fourth of July showdown, the Lakeshore Chinooks traveled to Royal Oak, Mich. on Saturday to face the Leprechauns for the first time this season. The teams last faced each other in June, 2024.

To open up Saturday's contest, in the second at bat of the game, Nick Allred hit a double to get in scoring position. On the following pitch, Aukai Kea drove in Allred with a double himself.

Additional scoring ensued in the inning for the Chinooks, with Kea eventually scoring on a Bryan Lorenz RBI single. On the first pitch of his at bat, David Mysza hit the third double of the inning, but was not able to bring Lorenz around to score as he was thrown out at home.

With two outs, Sam Myers scored the third run of the inning with a RBI single to center field to give the Chinooks an early 3-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, Chinook starting pitcher Max Mora recorded two quick outs. With two outs and a runner on first base due to hitting a batter, the Leprechauns cut the Chinooks lead down to one with a two-out home run from Luke Kosko.

With the Chinooks still leading 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning, the Leprechauns threatened by putting runners on the corners with no outs. Attempting to pull off a double steal, the Chinooks caught lead runner Parker McDaniels stealing at home for the first out of the inning.

On the steal attempts, Mora got a whiff for a strikeout. With two outs, the Leprechauns strung together a triple and single to score two runs and take a 4-3 lead.

Down 5-3 in the fifth inning after the Leprechauns scored a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Chinooks reached base safely to start the inning for the first time in the game. Hitting a double to open the inning, Allred scores on a Lorenz sacrifice fly.

Down just one run, Mason Lizarraga was the first call out of the bullpen for the Chinooks. On the second pitch of his appearance, Lizarraga allowed a solo home run to Mateo Noto. Later in the inning with a runner on third base, the Leprechauns secured their second run of the inning with a Luke Kosko double.

From that point forward, the Chinooks collected just three hits while scoring a pair of runs. The Chinooks last run of the game came on a Sam Meidenbauer solo home run to start the eighth inning.

Holding a consistent effort on offense, the Leprechauns scored a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh inning, as well a run in the eighth inning to secure a 12-6 win. The Leprechauns never scored more than two runs in an inning, but scored in every inning but one.

Despite striking out nine Leprechaun batters - the Chinook pitching staff struggled to limit quality contact - allowing 17 hits and seven extra-base hits.

With their 10 game win streak snapped, the Chinooks will look to split the two-game set against the Leprechauns on Sunday, July 5. First pitch is set for 3:05 pm CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2026

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