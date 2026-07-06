Stingers Fall in Eleven Innings at Hot Tots

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Minot, N.D. - The Willmar Stingers (20-21) lost 10-9 in eleven innings against Minot Hot Tots (16-26). The result split the two-game series and was Willmar's first loss in the second half of the season.

The Stingers loaded the bases in the opening inning and scored their first run off a Minot fielding error. Kai Gonzaga would extend the Willmar lead to 3-0 with a two-run double to bring home David Estrada and Jehee Lee.

Riley Hasenstab started on the mound for Willmar and finished five innings without a allowing a hit or run. He walked four Hot Tots and struckout five. He was replaced by Luke Kalfsbeek.

The Stingers still maintained their 3-0 advantage heading into the sixth when Lee connected for his first home run of the season. Kyle Panganiban added on an RBI single to make it a 5-0 lead. Hot Tots starter, Jaden Davis was pulled for Cade Dickinson in the middle of the inning. The final line for Davis was five and two-thirds innings, five hits, five runs(four unearned), six walks, and six strikeouts.

Lee picked up his second RBI of the game with a single in the seventh inning to increase their lead to six runs.

The Hot Tots had no hits over the first six frames and they combined for 7 total in the bottom of the seventh. Four different Hot Tots picked up an RBI in the inning and they produced eight runs to take an 8-6 lead. A Stingers error led to two of the runs being unearned.

Gonzaga came through for Willmar again in the eighth by connecting for a two-run home run. The outfielder from Pomona-Pitzer tied the game and has hit a long ball in back-to-back contests. He was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game for his performance.

The Hot Tots threatened in the bottom of the 9th but left the bases loaded. Both squads would strand two runners on without scoring in the 10th and the ball game was still tied at 8-8.

Merrick Rapoza's RBI groundout brought in Luke Devine from third to put Willmar ahead 9-8 in the 11th. In the end, it was Minot's Christian Stratis sending the home fans home happy with a walk-off single to left field. Drew Reaves and Sohrab Rezaei scored to finish off the 10-9 Hot Tots victory.

The win was credited to Minot's Gavin Pacheco and the loss was charged to Willmar's Jamie Vicens.

Kyle Panganiban and Parker Barraza will both represent the Stingers in the 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game. The festivities will begin at the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, Iowa on Tuesday night with Northwoods League All-Star Home Run Challenge with Panganiban participating. The All-Star Game will start at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday with the game airing on FloCollege.

The Stingers will be back in action after the break on Friday, July 10 for a two-game series against the St. Cloud Rox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 with it being KMS Band Night presented by Bernick's of Willmar.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

About the Willmar Stingers:

The Willmar Stingers are a member of the Northwoods League, the premier summer collegiate baseball league in North America. The Stingers provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment while showcasing the top college baseball talent from across the country.

For more information about the Willmar Stingers, visit willmarstingers.com or contact the front office (320)222-2010 or info@willmarstingers.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2026

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