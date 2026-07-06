Trains Slam Brakes on Rochester's Comeback Bid

Published on July 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Defenses stand strong, as the Trains hold off the Honkers from a comeback win and split the series with an 8-6 victory.

Following a Fourth of July loss, the Express traveled to Minnesota and showed up in epic fashion, securing four runs right away in the first inning.

The four runs were secured as CJ Varsho hit a double to left field, but due to an error in left field and an error in right field, Varsho brought home himself and Cade Palkowski, who had been walked.

Bases empty, Matthew Maulik was up to bat and hit a home run to right field, his third of the series and his sixth of the season, to bring the lead to 3-0. Right after, Jake Busson hit his own home run to left field to increase the lead to 4-0.

Despite the Honkers responding with a home run of their own in the first inning, Rochester was still down three runs until the third inning, when it advanced to a four-run deficit again as Jaxon Schumacher stole home for a 5-1 lead.

Rochester responded with another run in the bottom of the third, but the Trains ultimately took off in the fifth inning with three earned runs. Starting with Maulik crossing home plate after all bases were loaded and Busson was walked, followed by Anthony Martinez, who crossed home on a Schumacher base hit to left field. The third run was earned after a third base error to bring home Landon Ubrig.

Holding an 8-2 lead, the Honkers fought back and earned two runs in the seventh inning and two runs in the eighth inning to shorten the score deficit to 8-6.

With one more inning, the Honkers still had a chance of pulling back with a comeback after the Trains secured zero runs in the top of the ninth. However, Zach Peters came in as a pitcher late in the eighth inning to close out the inning with the third out.

Peters continued to hold his own as he dished out one strikeout, followed by a flyout to second base, then a third strikeout to end the game with an 8-6 victory and tying the series 1-1

Eau Claire ended the game with eight runs on eight hits and one error, whereas Rochester secured six runs off of eight hits and eight errors.

The Trains will head back to Carson for a doubleheader against the Wausau Woodchucks with the first game at 11:05 a.m. and the second game at 2:05 p.m. Monday.







Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2026

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