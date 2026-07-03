Express Held to One Run in a 5-1 Loss to Duluth
Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Duluth, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express fell 5-1 to the Duluth Huskies Thursday night in the first game of the three-game series.
Duluth got hot first, securing the first run of the night in the bottom of the second inning with Andrew Ermis crossing home plate after Benki Kautto hit a single to right field.
In the third inning, Duluth continued its offensive momentum with Anthony Cepeda crossing home plate following a Waylon Walsh single.
Only building little by little, the Huskies secured their third run of the night in the bottom of the fifth inning with Dax Hardcastly hitting a triple to right field, bringing home Jack Haferkamp for a 3-0 lead.
With still hope to fight back, the Express had a first base error in the sixth inning, leading to Waylon Walsh coming home for a 4-0 lead, quickly followed by Benji Kautto stealing home to secure a 5-0 lead.
The five runs went unanswered until the ninth inning, when the Express secured one run after Adam Salazar was grounded out for out number two of the inning, bringing home Anthony Martinez.
Despite the loss, the Express will continue to fight back as they take on Duluth once more in Carson Park in a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. Thursday.
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