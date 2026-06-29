Trains Stack All-Star Roster, Lead Northwoods League with Six Selections
Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
The Eau Claire Express has the most selections for the 2026 All-Star game in the Northwoods League, with a total of six players, as announced by the Northwoods League at 10:10 a.m. on Monday.
The eight selected players from the Trains will join the roster for the 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will take place at 7:05 p.m. on July 8th at the newly constructed Field of Dreams Movie Site ballpark in Dyersville, IA.
Eau Claire's six players from the Great Plains Division are junior Hollon Brock from the University of Montevallo, redshirt-sophomore CJ Varsho from Winona State University, junior Olivier Martel from the University of Illinois, junior Brock Adamson, who recently committed to Missouri State University, junior Hunter Guenther from Winona State University and sophomore Jackson Niederwerder, who recently committed to Charleston Southern University.
The Trains are led by Martel on the mound, who is currently 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 13.2 innings. From the backstop, Brock is currently hitting a .415 with four home runs, three steals and 21 RBIs in 25 games.
Adamson from the mound has delivered 22 strikeouts in his 14.1 innings pitched with a 1.26 ERA. Guenther, currently 3-0, has dished out 44 strikeouts in his 35 innings pitched.
The last player from the rubber who will join the All-Star roster is Niederwerder, who currently has 25 strikeouts in his 17.2 innings pitched from the rubber.
From the outfield, Varsho has secured 27 putouts with a 1.000 fielding percentage. At bat, Varsho averages .388, holding 26 runs, four doubles and six RBIs.
Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026
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- Trains Stack All-Star Roster, Lead Northwoods League with Six Selections - Eau Claire Express
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