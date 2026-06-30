Green Bay Closes out the First Half with a Win

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The final game of the first half was a 7-5 Rockers victory over the Dock Spiders. The bats came alive in the third inning and Alex LePage looked great in his seventh and final start of the summer.

He threw six innings and only allowed three hits. The righty had eight strikeouts and did not walk a batter. LePage ended his 2026 campaign with his best outing of the season.

The scoring kicked off in the third inning as Green Bay got after Josh Holst. Mike Dee dropped down a perfect bunt to move Dom Bello and Zach Novakowski into scoring position. Payton Fort, who has been red hot, then came through with an opposite field base knock to give Green Bay the lead.

Novakowski then scampered home on a passed ball to double the Rockers lead. Eli Selga had an RBI groundout to give the Rockers a 3-0 lead. The Rocker bats have done a great job of securing early offensive production down the stretch in the first half.

Fond du Lac found the scoreboard in the fifth inning but LePage escaped a bases loaded jam to limit the damage and give the Rockers an opportunity for more in the home half. Selga and Ben Fishel each had an RBI single in the fifth to bring Green Bay's lead up to 5-1.

Max Humphrey added another run with his second solo home run in two games. The Dock Spiders started to apply pressure on Rockers pitching. The score was 7-3 going into the ninth inning. The Rockers struggled to find the strike zone as a pair of bases loaded walks made the score 7-5. KJ Ward then recorded a huge strikeout to secure the win.

The Rockers will be home again tomorrow, June 30 to host the La Crosse Loggers at 6:35. Gates open at 5:30, and Tuesdays are 2 for 1 tickets at Capital Credit Union Park. The pregame concert will be Paul Hanna. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026

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