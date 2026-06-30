Mallards Beat Minnesota Mud Puppies, Clinch First Half Title
Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (24-10) extended their winning streak to nine games Monday night with a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Mud Puppies (5-9), clinching the Great Lakes West first-half title and a berth in the 2026 Northwoods League Playoffs.
The Mallards struck first in the second inning. Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) led off the frame with a single and later came around to score, giving Madison a 1-0 lead. The offense added another run in the third when Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State University) lined an RBI single to make it 2-0.
Madison broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning. Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) drove in a run with an RBI single before Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) ripped a two-run triple to extend the lead to 5-0. Weathers later scored on a fielder's choice, capping the inning and pushing the advantage to 6-0.
The Mallards continued to receive another strong outing from their pitching staff. Ethan Bauerschmidt (Penn State University) tossed five shutout innings, striking out six while keeping the Mud Puppies off the scoreboard. Madison added another insurance run in the sixth on a Minnesota error to make it 7-0.
Minnesota mounted a late rally in the ninth. Landon Jasper (Kirkwood Community College) led off the inning with a solo home run to put the Mud Puppies on the board, and three more runs crossed to bring the tying run to the plate. Eli Hoyt (University of Louisville) shut the door by striking out the final batter, securing the victory. Combined with Wausau's loss, the win clinched the Great Lakes West first-half title and a postseason berth for Madison.
Bauerschmidt earned his third win of the season, while Teagan Yotter (Hamline University) was charged with the loss for Minnesota. Hoyt recorded his sixth save of the year.
Fresh off of the playoff-clinching victory, Madison will open the second half of the season on the road Tuesday against the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026
- Flying Mummies Rally Late to Walk off Rivets, 4-3 - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Harris and Selga Receive All-Star Honors - Green Bay Rockers
- Green Bay Closes out the First Half with a Win - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Drop First Half Finale against the Rockers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Express Explode for 17 Runs, Even Series with Loggers - Eau Claire Express
- Huskies Wrap up First Half with Loss to Thunder Bay - Duluth Huskies
- Mallards Beat Minnesota Mud Puppies, Clinch First Half Title - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Close out First Half of Play with Win over Willmar - Mankato MoonDogs
- Growlers Pummeled in First-Half Finale - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Fall to MoonDogs, Split Season Series - Willmar Stingers
- Pit Spitters Drop First-Half Finale, Turn Page to Second-Half Race - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Beaten on Final Day, Lose First Half Title - Wausau Woodchucks
- Three Kingfish Selected to 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockford Unable to Hold Lead, Drop Game Two against Richmond - Rockford Rivets
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Kalamazoo Growlers Game Preview 6/29 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Flying Mummies Conclude First Half of Regular Season, Eye Series Split against Rivets - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Ellison Wins Northwoods League Player of the Night Honors - Badlands Big Sticks
- Evans, Fischer Named Northwoods League All-Stars - Badlands Big Sticks
- Three Pit Spitters Named to 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game at Field of Dreams - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Two Battle Jacks Players to Play at Field of Dreams Movie Site in the Northwoods League All-Star Game - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Trains Stack All-Star Roster, Lead Northwoods League with Six Selections - Eau Claire Express
- Coonradt Selected as NWL All-Star - Waterloo Bucks
- Dock Spiders Comes to Town to Wrap up the First Half - Green Bay Rockers
- Season-High 15 Hits Lead Chinooks to Win over Kalamazoo - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Mallards Beat Minnesota Mud Puppies, Clinch First Half Title
- Mallards Stage Thrilling Comeback to Beat Minnesota Mud Puppies
- Madison Mallards Shut out Rockford Rivets for Second Consecutive Night
- Ckyler Tengler Throws Gem as Madison Mallards Defeat Rockford Rivets
- Mallards Dismantle Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for Fifth Straight Win