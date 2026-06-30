Mallards Beat Minnesota Mud Puppies, Clinch First Half Title

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (24-10) extended their winning streak to nine games Monday night with a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Mud Puppies (5-9), clinching the Great Lakes West first-half title and a berth in the 2026 Northwoods League Playoffs.

The Mallards struck first in the second inning. Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) led off the frame with a single and later came around to score, giving Madison a 1-0 lead. The offense added another run in the third when Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State University) lined an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Madison broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning. Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) drove in a run with an RBI single before Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) ripped a two-run triple to extend the lead to 5-0. Weathers later scored on a fielder's choice, capping the inning and pushing the advantage to 6-0.

The Mallards continued to receive another strong outing from their pitching staff. Ethan Bauerschmidt (Penn State University) tossed five shutout innings, striking out six while keeping the Mud Puppies off the scoreboard. Madison added another insurance run in the sixth on a Minnesota error to make it 7-0.

Minnesota mounted a late rally in the ninth. Landon Jasper (Kirkwood Community College) led off the inning with a solo home run to put the Mud Puppies on the board, and three more runs crossed to bring the tying run to the plate. Eli Hoyt (University of Louisville) shut the door by striking out the final batter, securing the victory. Combined with Wausau's loss, the win clinched the Great Lakes West first-half title and a postseason berth for Madison.

Bauerschmidt earned his third win of the season, while Teagan Yotter (Hamline University) was charged with the loss for Minnesota. Hoyt recorded his sixth save of the year.

Fresh off of the playoff-clinching victory, Madison will open the second half of the season on the road Tuesday against the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.