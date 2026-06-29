Coonradt Selected as NWL All-Star

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2026 Northwoods All-Star Game which will be played on Wednesday, July 8 in Dyersville, Iowa at the Field of Dreams Movie Site. Outfielder Colin Coonradt has been selected by the NWL to represent the Bucks as an All-Star.

Coonradt, a sophomore from Johnson County CC and originally from Cedar Falls, Iowa, is hitting .319 with 19 RBI and five stolen bases. Coonradt, who will attend West Virginia University in the fall, is the team leader in home runs with five.

This year's All-Stars were chosen by an AI-Based statistical model built by Northwoods League Chief Information and Experience Officer Scott Witwer with input from a small panel of MLB scouts. Bucks players will represent the Great Plains Division in the All-Star Game.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026

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