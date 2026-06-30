Stingers Fall to MoonDogs, Split Season Series

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Mankato, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers fell behind big early and were unable to recover in their final matchup of the regular season against the Mankato MoonDogs, losing 14-6 at ISG Field.

The MoonDogs (15-19) seized a commanding lead in the bottom of the second inning, scoring eight runs.

Charlie Buckles plated the first run of the night on a single to right field, scoring Liam Ebbs. Three more runners came home on a walk or hit-by-pitch before Andrew Purdy made it 6-0 with a two-run double.

Ebbs brought around the final pair of runs in the frame on a single to center field, also batting for the second time in the inning. Trey Zaffiro entered in relief after the Ebbs at-bat and induced back-to-back outs to close out the half, 8-0.

Mankato added another run in the third on an error that allowed Charlie Longmeier to score after he reached base one batter earlier on an infield single. The unearned run was the only one allowed over 3.2 innings of work by Trey Zaffiro, who also recorded two punchouts out of the bullpen.

Willmar (16-20) got on the board with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Max Buettenback led off the half with a double, then advanced to third on an error that also allowed Merrick Rapoza to reach base.

Both came around on a David Estrada single to center field, making it a 9-2 ballgame. Estrada was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game after going 2-for-3 with two runs batted in.

The MoonDogs crossed double digits on the scoreboard with five more runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Buckles led off with a double and scored on a double steal three batters later to make it 10-2. Two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with two outs for Evan Saunders, who hit a bases-clearing two-bagger to left field. He came around to score one batter later on single by Ebbs, 14-2.

The Stingers cut into their deficit again the next inning. Tyler Stull and Esteban Sepulveda collected runs batted in on a double and a groundout, respectively, scoring Buettenback and Rapoza after they both reached base on walks.

Cru Huenfeld followed with a double to center field, putting two runners in scoring position. Stull came across during the next at-bat before another groundout allowed Huenfeld to score.

But they were unable to come any closer as Jack Morris sealed the 14-6 win for the hosts with a three up, three down ninth.

The victory allows Mankato to salvage a split of the season series, with each side winning six times in the 2026 regular season. Willmar has now either split or taken the regular season series against the MoonDogs for five straight years.

The Stingers will begin the second half of the season Tuesday with a matchup against the Bismarck Larks in Willmar. First pitch on USA 250th Anniversary Night presented by Alpha News is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.