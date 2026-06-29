Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Kalamazoo Growlers Game Preview 6/29
Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, Wi.- The Lakeshore Chinooks face the Kalamazoo Growlers for the final game of their two-game set tonight at 6:05 pm CDT at Moonlight Graham Field.
Ryan Brennecke gets the start for the Chinooks tonight for his fifth appearance on the season. Despite opponents hitting .184 against the southpaw, Brennecke has allowed eight runs in 10.2 innings.
Sitting on a four-game winning streak, there are no changes to the Chinooks starting lineup.
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