Flying Mummies Conclude First Half of Regular Season, Eye Series Split against Rivets
Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Richmond Flying Mummies News Release
RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (16-19) host the Rockford Rivets (12-23) on Monday evening for the second of two games at Historic Don McBride Stadium to finish out the first half of the 2026 season.
Mondays at McBride are hot dog happy hour games, featuring $1 hot dogs for the first hour after gates open.
Sunday afternoon was a disappointing loss for the Mummies, as old habits came back to bite them, falling 3-2. Richmond held a 2-0 lead entering the eighth inning behind a stellar performance from starting pitcher Brendan Murphy, who tossed seven scoreless, one-hit innings with nine strikeouts. A changing in the guard spelled doom, however, as Rockford posted three runs in the top of the frame that the Mummies were unable to overcome.
The loss marked the sixth game this season where Richmond possessed a lead after five innings, only to fritter it away. That number jumps to seven times including tied games, and nine including the fourth inning.
In a kind gesture to Northwoods League fans seeking drama, the Great Lakes East division's first half champion will be decided on the final day. The Traverse City Pit Spitters and Kalamazoo Growlers both lost on Sunday, positioning them tied for first place at 21-14. Traverse City's loss came against the Kenosha Kingfish (20-14), who now find themselves just 0.5 games back. Scenarios play out as such:
If Traverse City wins, they secure the division regardless due to regular season tiebreaker.
If Traverse City loses and Kalamazoo wins, the Growlers take the crown.
If both Traverse City AND Kalamazoo lose, the Kenosha Kingfish do the seemingly improbable and prevail in the Great Lakes East.
Tonight in Richmond, the Mummies tag Lucas Valencia (0-1, 6.00 ERA) for the second time after taking the decision in his first time out, a 5-1 loss against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. Rockford's Gus Allred (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start and fourth appearance, entering this evening with just 4 2/3 innings pitched all season.
First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.
Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026
- Flying Mummies Conclude First Half of Regular Season, Eye Series Split against Rivets - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Ellison Wins Northwoods League Player of the Night Honors - Badlands Big Sticks
- Evans, Fischer Named Northwoods League All-Stars - Badlands Big Sticks
- Three Pit Spitters Named to 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game at Field of Dreams - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Two Battle Jacks Players to Play at Field of Dreams Movie Site in the Northwoods League All-Star Game - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Trains Stack All-Star Roster, Lead Northwoods League with Six Selections - Eau Claire Express
- Coonradt Selected as NWL All-Star - Waterloo Bucks
- Dock Spiders Comes to Town to Wrap up the First Half - Green Bay Rockers
- Season-High 15 Hits Lead Chinooks to Win over Kalamazoo - Lakeshore Chinooks
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Other Recent Richmond Flying Mummies Stories
- Flying Mummies Conclude First Half of Regular Season, Eye Series Split against Rivets
- Rivets Rally Late, Slip Past Mummies 3-2
- Flying Mummies Welcome Rivets to McBride for Pair of Games, Close out First Half of Season
- Mummies, Pit Spitters Split Saturday Twinbill at McBride Stadium
- Flying Mummies Close out First Half of Season with Four-Game Homestand, First Two against Pit Spitters