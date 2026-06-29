Flying Mummies Conclude First Half of Regular Season, Eye Series Split against Rivets

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (16-19) host the Rockford Rivets (12-23) on Monday evening for the second of two games at Historic Don McBride Stadium to finish out the first half of the 2026 season.

Mondays at McBride are hot dog happy hour games, featuring $1 hot dogs for the first hour after gates open.

Sunday afternoon was a disappointing loss for the Mummies, as old habits came back to bite them, falling 3-2. Richmond held a 2-0 lead entering the eighth inning behind a stellar performance from starting pitcher Brendan Murphy, who tossed seven scoreless, one-hit innings with nine strikeouts. A changing in the guard spelled doom, however, as Rockford posted three runs in the top of the frame that the Mummies were unable to overcome.

The loss marked the sixth game this season where Richmond possessed a lead after five innings, only to fritter it away. That number jumps to seven times including tied games, and nine including the fourth inning.

In a kind gesture to Northwoods League fans seeking drama, the Great Lakes East division's first half champion will be decided on the final day. The Traverse City Pit Spitters and Kalamazoo Growlers both lost on Sunday, positioning them tied for first place at 21-14. Traverse City's loss came against the Kenosha Kingfish (20-14), who now find themselves just 0.5 games back. Scenarios play out as such:

If Traverse City wins, they secure the division regardless due to regular season tiebreaker.

If Traverse City loses and Kalamazoo wins, the Growlers take the crown.

If both Traverse City AND Kalamazoo lose, the Kenosha Kingfish do the seemingly improbable and prevail in the Great Lakes East.

Tonight in Richmond, the Mummies tag Lucas Valencia (0-1, 6.00 ERA) for the second time after taking the decision in his first time out, a 5-1 loss against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. Rockford's Gus Allred (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start and fourth appearance, entering this evening with just 4 2/3 innings pitched all season.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026

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