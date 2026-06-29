Evans, Fischer Named Northwoods League All-Stars

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - Jalen Evans (Kansas State) and Chayton Fischer (UW - Milwaukee) were named Northwoods League All-Stars for the Great Plains Division on Monday morning.

In his first season in the Northwoods League, Evans has been a star player for the Big Sticks. Putting up a .295 batting average with a .804 OPS through his first 27 games, Evans has also stolen 26 bases, tied for third in the Northwoods League, and has only been caught stealing three times.

Evans has also played exceptional defense on the left side of the infield, posting a .972 fielding percentages and contributing 69 assists to a top-ten defense in the league this season.

The all-star nod for Fischer is his second consecutive pick as a member of the Big Sticks, getting picked last year after a monstrous 20 games.

Fischer also played in 20 games for Badlands this season, posting a .290 batting average and a .920 OPS, hitting three home runs and driving home 17 RBIs. Fischer also drew 19 walks and was hit by four pitches, contributing to a .457 on-base percentage.

Fischer was also a standout defender for the Big Sticks behind the plate and at first base, committing just one error in 121 innings of play to post a .992 fielding percentage, one of the highest marks on the team.

The Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place at the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, Iowa on July 8th, with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026

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