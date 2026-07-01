Rivets Build Early Lead, Hold off Late Richmond Rally, 10-7

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







The Richmond Flying Mummies mounted a spirited late comeback attempt Tuesday night, scoring seven runs over the final four innings, but an early deficit proved too much to overcome in a 10-7 loss to the Rockford Rivets.

Richmond was held without a hit through the first four innings before finishing with 10 hits, but Rockford capitalized on an early error and several free passes to build a commanding lead.

JT Huether started for the Mummies before Carter Hall, Anthony Robinson, and Theodore Hohn followed in relief. Rockford struck first in the second when Bryk Barnard connected on a three-run home run after an inning-extending error. The Rivets added five more runs in the fourth, using just one hit along with walks, hit batters, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to take an 8-0 advantage. Tommy Townsend added a solo homer in the sixth to make it 10-1. Richmond finally answered in the sixth when Connor McCabe walked, stole second, and scored on Prince DeBoskie's single before Jackson Thomas added an RBI groundout.

The Mummies made things interesting in the eighth. DeBoskie tripled and scored on a wild pitch before Colton Sims, Ashton Seymore, Eric Harper and Weston Mazey all helped fuel a five-run inning that trimmed the deficit to 10-6. Richmond added another run in the ninth as Thomas, Seymore and Trenton Lombardo recorded consecutive hits, with Lombardo driving home Thomas. The tying run eventually came to the plate, but Rockford recorded the final out to secure the victory.

Richmond will look to carry its late offensive momentum into the remainder of the series as the Flying Mummies continue their road trip with another matchup in Rockford. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM CT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

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