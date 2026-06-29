Ellison Wins Northwoods League Player of the Night Honors
Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
DICKINSON, ND - Jackson Ellison (Liberty) was awarded Northwoods League Player of the Night on June 28, 2026 for his performance against the rival Minot Hot Tots.
In game one of the seven-inning doubleheader, Ellison notched a 3-4 performance with two doubles and a two-run home run in the 6th inning, as well as coming around to score twice and stealing a base.
Ellison will look to continue his hot streak on Monday night in the series finale against Minot, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST.
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