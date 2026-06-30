Three Kingfish Selected to 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game
Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
The 2026 Northwoods League all-star selections have been announced, and the Kenosha Kingfish will be sending three of their own to Dyersville, Iowa, to represent them.
The Kingfish are one of six teams in the Great Lakes Division to send three or more players to the All-Star Game this year.
The players selected by Northwoods League officials are J.R. Nelson, Brendan Fritch and Jackson Sobel.
J.R. Nelson
Nelson has secured his spot leading off for the Kingfish this summer, and rightfully so. Throughout the 2026 season, Nelson holds a .356 batting average, which ranks fifth in the entire Northwoods League amongst qualified hitters. Nelson's ability to get on base has shined so far this summer getting on base in all team-leading 32 games played posting .503 OBP which also ranks fifth in the Northwoods League. Nelson has drawn 30 walks and has been hit seven times as well. Nelson also leads the Kingfish in hits with 42, including 15 multi-hit games.
Brendan Fritch
Fritch has been a multi-use player for the Kingfish this summer, playing both the corner outfield and catching so far. However, what has shined most for Fritch has been his bat. Fritch is currently batting .310 and has a .947 OPS through 25 games played this summer. Fritch currently has 27 RBIs, which leads the Kingfish and ranks eighth in the Northwoods League so far. Entering Monday's game, Fritch is riding a five-game hitting streak along with a six-game RBI streak, with 12 RBIs in his last 10 games. Fritch is second on the Kingfish in extra-base hits with 11, with seven doubles, 1 triple and three home runs.
Jackson Sobel
Sobel has solidified himself as Kenosha's ace this summer. Through six starts and 31 1/3 innings pitched, which ranks seventh in the Northwoods League, Sobel holds a 2-1 record with a 2.87 ERA, which ranks 10th out of all qualified pitchers. In Sobel's last outing, he gave up a season-high five earned runs that increased his ERA to 2.87 from 1.78. Sobel's strikeout numbers have caught the spotlight this summer as Sobel has struck out 39 batters this summer, which ranks second in the Northwoods League. In his last five starts, Sobel has pitched at least five innings and struck out five or more batters, collecting 10 in his third outing of the year.
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